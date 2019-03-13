|
|
|
Heselwood Pat
(Nee Waterhouse) Sadly passed away on
Monday 25th February 2019,
aged 84 years.
Beloved wife of the late Frederick, sister of Peter, a much loved mum to Michael and David, a devoted grandma to Richard, Geoff, Melissa, Elaine, Trudy and Stevie.
The funeral will take place at Rawdon Crematorium on
Tuesday 19th March 2019 at 12.20pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations in memory
of Pat will be to
Martin House Children's Hospice.
For any enquiries please contact Mahony and Ward Funeral Service on 0113 256 5209
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 13, 2019
