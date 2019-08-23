Home

RUDDOCK Pamela In hospital on Wednesday 14th August 2019
aged 85 years of Howden.
Beloved wife of Roy,
loving mother of Royston,
mother-in-law to Hilary,
much loved nana of Nigel,
Jonathan, Adam, Shona
and Christopher,
also a dear sister and aunty.

Service to be held on
Friday 6th September
at York Crematorium 1.40 pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers will be accepted for Howden Minster
and the British Lung Foundation.
Enq: Bullement Funeral Service,
19 Bridgegate,
Howden.
Tel: 01430 430122.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 23, 2019
