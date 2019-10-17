|
REED (nee Ramsay)
PAMELA DENISE
(PAM) On October 12th, suddenly but peacefully with her loving family around her, aged 72 years.
Dearly beloved wife of Syd and
a loved mum, mother in law, grandma, great grandma and sister who will be sadly missed.
Funeral service and cremation at Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Wednesday October 23rd
at 2.20 p.m. Family flowers only please, donations if desired,
may be given for The ICU at LGI.
A plate for which will be available
at the service.
Enquiries to Percy R Wood,
Hunslet Tel 2705015
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 17, 2019