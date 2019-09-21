|
|
|
Leighton Pamela
(Pam) Peacefully in St James Hospital
on Friday 13th September 2019
aged 72 years.
Loving wife to Trevor, beloved mum
to Sarah, Mark and Helena and
adored Nana of
Megan, Ethan and Beth.
The funeral service will be held at
Lawnswood Crematorium on
Wednesday 25th September
at 10:20am, followed by
a celebration of her life at the
Irish Centre, Leeds 9.
All welcome. Donations can be
made to the Fire Fighters Charity
in lieu of flowers.
All enquiries please contact:
Wm Dodgson and Son,
Lupton Avenue, Harehills,
Leeds. LS9 6EQ. 0113 2498849
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 21, 2019