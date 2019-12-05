Home

WRIGHT Owen Peter In hospital on
28th November 2019,
aged 79 years.
Dearly loved husband of Carole,
wonderful dad of Paula and Ian,
father-in-law of Lindsey,
proud grandad of Samantha, Kieran, Beth, Christopher
and Joshua and
a loved brother,
brother-in-law and uncle.
Service will be held on
Wednesday 11th December
at Rawdon Crematorium
commencing at 10.20am.
Family flowers only please.
A collection box will be available
at the service for
The Stroke Association.
Any enquiries please contact
Jayne E Verity Funeral Director
Tel: Pudsey, 0113 2578799.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 5, 2019
