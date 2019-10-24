|
|
|
LUSARDI Oreste Ferdinando Granelli Died peacefully surrounded
by his loving family
on the 18th October 2019, at Seacroft Grange Nursing Home.
Much loved husband
of Pat for 63 years,
and loving father to
Chris, Annette, Helene and Louise, loving brother to Anita and Pat,
as well as a wonderful grandfather to six grandchildren.
Oreste brought much happiness
to his family and friends
during his 85 years.
In celebration of his life, his
Funeral will be held at
St. Theresa's RC Church,
Station Road, Crossgates
on Thursday 31st October 2019 at
2pm. Family flowers only.
Any donations to
The Fragile X Society
will be greatfully received
(www.fragilex.org.uk)
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 24, 2019