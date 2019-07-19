|
|
|
Whitley Olive Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Thursday 11th July 2019, aged 88.
Much loved wife of the late Roy, adored mum of Sue, Angie,
Julie and Karon.
Loving mother-in-law,
nana and great nana.
One of a kind who will be deeply missed by so many.
The funeral service will take place at Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Wednesday 24th July 2019 at 3pm.
Family flowers only please, however, donations may be made in memory of Olive to Age UK
and Breast Cancer.
All enquiries to Wortley Coop Funeralcare, LS12 4RP
Tel: 0113 2311565
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 19, 2019