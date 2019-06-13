Home

Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:30
Holy Trinity Church
Rothwell
Interment
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
12:30
Rothwell Cemetery
Hodgkin Olive On June 2nd, peacefully,
aged 98 years.
Wife of the late Bob and a dear mother, mother in law, grandma and great grandma.
Service at
Holy Trinity Church, Rothwell, on Thursday 20th June 2019 at 11.30am followed by interment in Rothwell Cemetery at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu to
Oaklands Staff Fund.
A plate for this purpose will be provided in church.
Enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare
Rothwell
Tel: 0113 2822422
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 13, 2019
