Graham Olive Passed away peacefully

on 19th February 2019,

aged 90 years.

Formerly of Scholes

and late of Garforth.



Beloved wife of the late Don,

much loved mum of Patricia, John and Michael, loving mother-in-law of Ann and Lindsey and the late Brian, dearly loved grandma of Tracy, Robert, Christopher and Lydia and great-grandma of Sadie, Joe, Philip and Erik.



Service and cremation will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on Friday 22nd March at 2:20pm. Family flowers only please by request, but if so desired, donations in memory of Olive may be given to the Alzheimer's Society and Cancer Research.

A plate for this purpose will be available at the service.



Olive's family would like to thank all staff at Highfield Nursing and Residential Home, Scarthingwell, also staff on Ward J82 of Bexley Wing, St James Hospital for all their kind care and attention shown to our mum.

All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Garforth, Tel 0113-2868114. Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More