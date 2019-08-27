|
|
|
WESTERMAN Olga
(née Johnson) Passed away peacefully
on 16th August 2019.
Dearest Mother of Lynn,
Angela & Julie. Much loved
Mother in Law of Jim, Bob & Austyn. Dearly beloved Grandma of Zoe, Oliver (born asleep),
Lewis, Lauren & the two James'.
The funeral service will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on Monday 2nd September at 1.40pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers will be gratefully accepted for the NSPCC
All enquiries to W.Kaye & Son
0113 270 5553
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 27, 2019