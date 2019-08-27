Home

POWERED BY

Services
W Kaye & Son
163 Beeston Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS11 6AW
0113 270 5553
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
13:45
Lawnswood Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Olga Westerman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olga Westerman

Notice Condolences

Olga Westerman Notice
WESTERMAN Olga
(née Johnson) Passed away peacefully
on 16th August 2019.
Dearest Mother of Lynn,
Angela & Julie. Much loved
Mother in Law of Jim, Bob & Austyn. Dearly beloved Grandma of Zoe, Oliver (born asleep),
Lewis, Lauren & the two James'.
The funeral service will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on Monday 2nd September at 1.40pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers will be gratefully accepted for the NSPCC
All enquiries to W.Kaye & Son
0113 270 5553
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.