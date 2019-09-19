Home

HEMINGWAY Norman Passed away on September 4th with family by his side after a short illness in his 94th year.
Much loved and much missed by his daughters Patty and Alison,
his 5 grandchildren, family
and friends.
At peace with his beloved
wife Esme.
Please join us for the funeral service and celebration of life at
St Mary's Church, Garforth on Thursday 26th September at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be given for St Gemma's Hospice at the service. All enquiries to G.E Hartley & Son, Garforth. Tel: 0113 2862980
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 19, 2019
