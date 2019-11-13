|
|
|
Clark Norman Rawson November 11th, peacefully at home in Morley, aged 90 years.
Dear husband of Dorothy,
also a much loved father,
father in law and grandad.
Funeral service will be held at Cottingley Hall Crematorium at 1.40 p.m. on Monday 18th November.
Family flowers only please
but donations in lieu may be made to The Fire Service National Benevolent Fund for which charity a collection box will be available
at the service.
All enquiries to
J.W.Binks & Sons,
Morley.
Tel 0113 2532087
or visit www.jwbinks.co.uk/obituaries.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 13, 2019