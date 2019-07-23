Home

POWERED BY

Services
H Eaton & Sons Funeral Directors (Ilkley)
Ashlands Road
Ilkley, West Yorkshire LS29 8JT
01943 607360
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
14:00
Skipton Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Norah Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norah Smith

Notice Condolences

Norah Smith Notice
SMITH Norah Kathleen
(née Brett) Peacefully on July 10th in Straven House Care Home, Ilkley after a long illness, aged 85. Loving Wife of the late Harry, beloved Mum to Michael and Janice, Peter and Debby and much loved Nanny to Emma and Sister of Freda and the late Raymond. Funeral to be held at Skipton Crematorium on Friday July 26th at 2:10pm. No flowers please, but donations to
St Gemma's Hospice, a box will be available at the service or via
the funeral directors.
All enquiries to H Eaton & Sons,
Tel: 01943 607360
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.