SMITH Norah Kathleen
(née Brett) Peacefully on July 10th in Straven House Care Home, Ilkley after a long illness, aged 85. Loving Wife of the late Harry, beloved Mum to Michael and Janice, Peter and Debby and much loved Nanny to Emma and Sister of Freda and the late Raymond. Funeral to be held at Skipton Crematorium on Friday July 26th at 2:10pm. No flowers please, but donations to
St Gemma's Hospice, a box will be available at the service or via
the funeral directors.
All enquiries to H Eaton & Sons,
Tel: 01943 607360
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 23, 2019