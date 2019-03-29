|
|
|
Jackson Nora Patricia Died peacefully on 20th March at Leeds General Infirmary surrounded by her family,
aged 96 years.
Wife of the late Harry,
Mother to Colin, Patricia and Kath. Mother in law to Bill, George and Ellie. Much loved Grandma
and Great Grandma.
Will be sadly missed by all.
The funeral will take place at
Christ the King Church, Bramley on Monday the 8th of April at 10.30, followed by the committal at Lawnswood Crematorium.
All welcome.
Donations can be made in memory of Nora to Wheatfields Hospice.
All enquiries please contact:
Wm. Dodgson & Son Funeral Services, 279 Selby Road
Halton, Leeds
LS15 7JS
Tel: 0113 2645587
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 29, 2019
