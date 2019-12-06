|
BURTON (née Denison)
Nora Passed peacefully on
30th November, at Seacroft Green Care Centre,
aged 94 years.
Devoted wife of the late Alf,
Much loved Mum of Lynne, Andrew, Paul and Julie,
Grandma to Lucy and Wendy, Great Grandma to Alfie and Poppy,
Sister and Auntie
Funeral to be held at
Lawnswood Crematorium on
Thursday 12th December 2019,
at 3.00pm, donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Alzheimer's Research
Via www.nora-burton.muchloved.com
All enquiries please contact:
Wm Dodgson & Son
384 Harrogate Road
Moortown
Leeds LS17 6PY,
Tel: 0113 2681603
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 6, 2019