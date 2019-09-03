|
In loving memory of
NICKY Baroness Chapman of Leeds Died September 3rd 2009,
aged 48 years.
A truly wise and inspirational woman who dedicated her life to championing the needs of the disadvantaged,
the disabled and the different.
A dearly loved and greatly missed daughter of Peter and the late Marlene, step daughter of Beryl, sister to Darren and the late Gary.
A loving caring aunt, niece, cousin,
sister-in-law and friend of many.
"Well lived, Well loved,
Never forgotten".
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 3, 2019