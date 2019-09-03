Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nicky Chapman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicky Chapman

Memories Condolences

Nicky Chapman Memories
In loving memory of
NICKY Baroness Chapman of Leeds Died September 3rd 2009,
aged 48 years.
A truly wise and inspirational woman who dedicated her life to championing the needs of the disadvantaged,
the disabled and the different.

A dearly loved and greatly missed daughter of Peter and the late Marlene, step daughter of Beryl, sister to Darren and the late Gary.
A loving caring aunt, niece, cousin,
sister-in-law and friend of many.

"Well lived, Well loved,
Never forgotten".
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.