|
|
|
BAINES Nichola On 6th July 2019 unexpectedly and of Drighlington, aged 45 years.
In loving memory of our beautiful daughter, mum, sister and auntie. The Funeral Service will take place at St. Paul's Church, Drighlington on Friday 26th July at 11.30am prior to a cremation at
Cottingley Hall, Leeds.
Family flowers only and donations in lieu for the MIND Charity and may be left at the service.
All enquiries to Peter at
Crabtree & Son Funeral Directors
Tel. Morley 0113 2525243
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 19, 2019