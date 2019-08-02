|
Varley Neville July 21st, passed away peacefully at home aged 86 years.
Neville, dearly loved husband of Betty, much loved dad of Keith, treasured grandad of Emily and a dear brother of Norma.
The funeral service will take place at Pudsey Parish Church on Wednesday August 7th at 1.30pm, followed by interment at
Pudsey Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, but donations in memory of Neville may be made to Wheatfields Hospice, a collection box will be available at the service.
Enquiries Joseph Geldart and Sons Funeral Directors tel 0113 2582134.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 2, 2019