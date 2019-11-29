Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Neville Kay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neville Kay

Notice Condolences

Neville Kay Notice
KAY Neville Sadly passed away on
11th November, aged 79 years.
Beloved Husband of Margaret.
Loving Dad to Stuart.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place at Rawdon
Crematorium on Thursday
5th December 2019 at 1.40pm.
Family flowers only, however,
a donation may be made, if so
desired, to The Dementia Society,
for which a donation box will be
made available at the service.
For further details please contact
Coop Funeralcare, Tel: 0113 2586921
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -