NESTA
SUTTON On 13th October,
peacefully in hospital,
aged 84 years.
Dearly beloved mother of
Elicia, Lloyd, Hilorene, Pamela, Sandra and David and a loved sister of Joseph, Leroy and Olive. Also a much loved grandma,
great grandma and friend of many who will be sadly missed.
Funeral Service in
St Aidan's Church on
Friday 8th November at 11am followed by interment in Whinmoor Cemetery.
Enquiries to John P Tempest, Chapel Allerton.
Tel 239 2700
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 1, 2019
