|
|
|
METCALF Nellie
(née Cook) On July 12th,
peacefully, aged 97 years.
Late of Oulton Cum Woodlesford.
Beloved wife of the
late Robert, loving mum of
Robert, Keith and Susan
and a dear mother in law,
grandma and great grandma.
Service at Holy Trinity Church,
Rothwell, on Monday
August 5th at 1pm.
Followed by interment in
Oulton Churchyard at 2pm.
Family flowers only,
donations in lieu to the
Yorkshire Air Ambulance,
a plate for this purpose
will be provided in church.
Enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
Rothwell, Tel: 01132822422.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 29, 2019