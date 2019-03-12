|
|
|
BRITTLEBANK NEIL 3rd March peacefully in
Wakefield Hospice
after a short illness,
of East Ardsley, aged 84 years, Neil. Beloved husband of Maureen,
very much loved dad of Shaun and Gail, special grandad of Saona, Kayden, Zak and Matt.
Service will be held at
St Michaels Church, East Ardsley on Tuesday 19th March at 11:30am, followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for
Wakefield Hospice may be left at the church. Neil is now resting in the private chapel at
Bennett Of Morley Funeral Directors, 121 Queen Street, Morley. Tel - 2525374.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 12, 2019
