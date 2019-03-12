Home

Bennett of Morley Funeral Directors
121 Queen Street
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS27 8HE
0113 252 5374
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
11:30
St Michaels Church
East Ardsley
Neil Brittlebank Notice

Neil Brittlebank Notice
BRITTLEBANK NEIL 3rd March peacefully in
Wakefield Hospice
after a short illness,
of East Ardsley, aged 84 years, Neil. Beloved husband of Maureen,
very much loved dad of Shaun and Gail, special grandad of Saona, Kayden, Zak and Matt.
Service will be held at
St Michaels Church, East Ardsley on Tuesday 19th March at 11:30am, followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for
Wakefield Hospice may be left at the church. Neil is now resting in the private chapel at
Bennett Of Morley Funeral Directors, 121 Queen Street, Morley. Tel - 2525374.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 12, 2019
