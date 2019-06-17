Home

Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:30
Lawnswood Crematorium Chapel
Neil Barr Notice
BARR Neil On Wednesday 5th June 2019, passed away peacefully at home, aged 65 years.

The beloved partner of Vivien, much loved dad to Ryan and partner Nicola and adored grandad to Mollie and Evie.
The Funeral Service will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium Chapel, on Monday 24th June at 11.40am prior to cremation.
Family flowers only please, but donations may be made in memory of Neil to Cancer Research UK for which a collection plate will be available at the service.
All enquiries to
Thomasons Funeral Service,
137 Easterly Road, Oakwood, Leeds LS8 2RY. Tel: 0113 2482899.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 17, 2019
