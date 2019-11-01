Home

BALDWIN NEIL THOMAS On October 21st,
peacefully after a long illness, bravely borne, aged 74 years.
Dearly beloved Son of the late Ada, and Tommy, loved Brother of Susan and the late Linda.
Also a dear Brother in law, Uncle, Great Uncle and Friend,
who will be sadly missed.
Funeral service and cremation
at Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Friday November 8th at 11.40am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be given for St Gemma's Hospice,
a plate for which will be available
at the service.
Enquiries to:
Percy R Wood, Hunslet
Tel 270 5015
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 1, 2019
