Jones Nathan
(Jonesy) Suddenly taken from us on
6th July 2019, aged 30 years.
Adored son of Terry and husband Adrian, loving brother to Anton, Robyn-Olly and Adrianne,
devoted uncle to Freddy Ford, also a precious grandson and nephew to Lee, Baby David and Kelly.
Proud godfather to Raffaella.
Nathan will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends.
Requiem mass will take place at Our Lady of Good Counsel RC. Church, Leeds LS14 6QY on
Friday 9th August 2019 at 1.15pm, followed by cremation at Cottingley Hall Crematorium, Leeds LS11 0EU at 3.00pm.
Friends please accept this intimation.
Nathan
I held you in my arms
when you were born,
I have never felt a love so strong.
I promised to protect you from that day on, my tears fall
and my heart breaks.
You made me feel so proud son, this is not how it's supposed to be.
Love you with all my heart Nath,
until we meet again.
Love from Mum and Ady.
xxx
Nathan
A person who is there when you need him, someone who picks you up when you fall.
A person who sticks up for you when no one else will.
A brother is always a friend,
until we meet again.
Your loving brother Anton.
xxx
Uncle Nath
Good night, God Bless, love you.
Love from Freddy Ford.
xxx
Nathan
Forever our big brother and always in our hearts.
Until we meet again.
We love you Nathy,
your sisters
Adrianne and Robyn
xxx
Nathan
My dear grandson Nathan, I hold you close within my heart and there you will remain to walk with me throughout my life.
Until we meet again.
Rest in peace
Love Nanna Ford
xxx
Nathan
There's no more tomorrows for us to share, but years of memories will always be there.
Tons of love
Grandad Ford
xxx
All enquiries
to Hughes Funeral Services,
180 York Road, Leeds 9,
01132 480953.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 1, 2019