Services Requiem Mass 13:15 Our Lady of Good Counsel RC. Church Leeds LS14 6QY Service 15:00 Cottingley Hall Crematorium Leeds LS11 0EU

(Jonesy) Suddenly taken from us on

6th July 2019, aged 30 years.

Adored son of Terry and husband Adrian, loving brother to Anton, Robyn-Olly and Adrianne,

devoted uncle to Freddy Ford, also a precious grandson and nephew to Lee, Baby David and Kelly.

Proud godfather to Raffaella.

Nathan will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends.

Requiem mass will take place at Our Lady of Good Counsel RC. Church, Leeds LS14 6QY on

Friday 9th August 2019 at 1.15pm, followed by cremation at Cottingley Hall Crematorium, Leeds LS11 0EU at 3.00pm.

Friends please accept this intimation.



Nathan

I held you in my arms

when you were born,

I have never felt a love so strong.

I promised to protect you from that day on, my tears fall

and my heart breaks.

You made me feel so proud son, this is not how it's supposed to be.

Love you with all my heart Nath,

until we meet again.

Love from Mum and Ady.

xxx



Nathan

A person who is there when you need him, someone who picks you up when you fall.

A person who sticks up for you when no one else will.

A brother is always a friend,

until we meet again.

Your loving brother Anton.

xxx



Uncle Nath

Good night, God Bless, love you.

Love from Freddy Ford.

xxx



Nathan

Forever our big brother and always in our hearts.

Until we meet again.

We love you Nathy,

your sisters

Adrianne and Robyn

xxx



Nathan

My dear grandson Nathan, I hold you close within my heart and there you will remain to walk with me throughout my life.

Until we meet again.

Rest in peace

Love Nanna Ford

xxx



Nathan

There's no more tomorrows for us to share, but years of memories will always be there.

Tons of love

Grandad Ford

xxx



All enquiries

to Hughes Funeral Services,

180 York Road, Leeds 9,

