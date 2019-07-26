Home

Joseph Geldart & Sons
11 Hopewell Terrace
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS18 4NE
0113 258 2134
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
14:00
St. Margaret's Church
Horsforth
Service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
15:00
Rawdon Crematorium
Natasha Raworth Notice
RAWORTH Natasha Anne Beautiful, brave and adored sister of Nadia, sister in law of Colin and the late Philip, aunt of Alex, Joe, Nathan and Carole and great aunt of Tom, Morgan, Cody and Megan.
You were so positive, spirited and inspirational until the last.
Thank you for all the cherished memories from childhood
to our sixties.
I am so grateful for the years we had (Although not long enough) and the closeness that we shared - my sister, my best friend.
I really wish that 'Goodbye meant
until I see you tomorrow.'
You always cared for everyone else and were selfless with your kindness and generosity and nothing can be more beautiful than the memories we have of you.
Though your smile is gone forever
And your hand we cannot touch
We still have so many
memories of you
We loved so much.
Your memory is now our keepsake
With which we will never part
You will stay in our hearts forever.
Enjoy a glass of Veuve Clicquote gorgeous sister!
Love always and forever
xxx ---> x
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 26, 2019
