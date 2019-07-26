RAWORTH Natasha Anne Beautiful, brave and adored sister of Nadia, sister in law of Colin and the late Philip, aunt of Alex, Joe, Nathan and Carole and great aunt of Tom, Morgan, Cody and Megan.

You were so positive, spirited and inspirational until the last.

Thank you for all the cherished memories from childhood

to our sixties.

I am so grateful for the years we had (Although not long enough) and the closeness that we shared - my sister, my best friend.

I really wish that 'Goodbye meant

until I see you tomorrow.'

You always cared for everyone else and were selfless with your kindness and generosity and nothing can be more beautiful than the memories we have of you.

Though your smile is gone forever

And your hand we cannot touch

We still have so many

memories of you

We loved so much.

Your memory is now our keepsake

With which we will never part

You will stay in our hearts forever.

Enjoy a glass of Veuve Clicquote gorgeous sister!

Love always and forever

xxx ---> x Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 26, 2019