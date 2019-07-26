Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph Geldart & Sons
11 Hopewell Terrace
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS18 4NE
0113 258 2134
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
14:00
St. Margaret's Church
Horsforth
View Map
Service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
15:00
Rawdon Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Natasha Raworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Natasha Raworth

Notice Condolences

Natasha Raworth Notice
RAWORTH Natasha Anne With deep and heartfelt sadness we announce the passing of Natasha Anne Raworth, aged 61 years, of Horsforth, Leeds on
22nd July 2019 at Wheatfields Hospice with courage
and the utmost dignity.
Dearly loved wife of the late Robert, cherished mother of Richard and Lynva, much loved mother in law of Stewart, amazing grandmother (Goosie) of
Malin and Harris, adored sister of Nadia, sister in law of Colin and the late Philip, aunt of Alex, Joe, Nathan and Carole and great aunt of Tom, Morgan, Cody and Megan.
The funeral service will take place at St. Margaret's Church, Horsforth at 2pm, followed by cremation at Rawdon Crematorium at 3pm on
Thursday 1st August.
Family flowers only please, if desired, donations in memory may be made to Wheatfields Hospice,
a collection box will be available at the service.
Enquiries to Joseph Geldart & Sons Funeral Directors,
Tel. 0113 2582134
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Dear Mum,
These are not enough
words to thank you
for all the sacrifices
you have made
to give me a life full of
love and opportunity.
You are always with me.
Lots of love forever,
Rick xxx
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
'Goosie, you have been the most incredible mum and grandma.
We are so proud of you,
You will be loved forever
and a weekend.
Thank you
Lynva, Stewart, Malin and Harris. xxx'
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.