RAWORTH Natasha Anne With deep and heartfelt sadness we announce the passing of Natasha Anne Raworth, aged 61 years, of Horsforth, Leeds on

22nd July 2019 at Wheatfields Hospice with courage

and the utmost dignity.

Dearly loved wife of the late Robert, cherished mother of Richard and Lynva, much loved mother in law of Stewart, amazing grandmother (Goosie) of

Malin and Harris, adored sister of Nadia, sister in law of Colin and the late Philip, aunt of Alex, Joe, Nathan and Carole and great aunt of Tom, Morgan, Cody and Megan.

The funeral service will take place at St. Margaret's Church, Horsforth at 2pm, followed by cremation at Rawdon Crematorium at 3pm on

Thursday 1st August.

Family flowers only please, if desired, donations in memory may be made to Wheatfields Hospice,

a collection box will be available at the service.

Enquiries to Joseph Geldart & Sons Funeral Directors,

Tel. 0113 2582134

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Dear Mum,

These are not enough

words to thank you

for all the sacrifices

you have made

to give me a life full of

love and opportunity.

You are always with me.

Lots of love forever,

Rick xxx

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

'Goosie, you have been the most incredible mum and grandma.

We are so proud of you,

You will be loved forever

and a weekend.

Thank you

Lynva, Stewart, Malin and Harris. xxx' Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 26, 2019