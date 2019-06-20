Home

Hughes Funeral Services
180 York Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS9 9NT
0113 2480953
RHODES Myrna Passed away peacefully on
15th June at Willow Bank
Nursing Home.
A dearly loved Mum of
Martin, Tony and Debbie.
Loving Nan to Stephen, Dan and Laura and much loved
sister to Beryl.
The Funeral Service will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on Tuesday 25th June 2019 at 2.20pm. Family flowers only by request, but donations in lieu will be gratefully accepted in aid of Parkinson's UK, for which a plate will be available at the service.
A very special lady who we will miss every day.
Friends please accept this intimation.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services.
Tel 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 20, 2019
