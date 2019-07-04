|
|
|
Walker Muriel
(nee Belk) On June 24th, passed away peacefully at
The Hollies Care Home,
aged 82 years.
Much loved wife of the late Ernest, dearly beloved mum of
Stephen and David,
dear mother-in-law of
Nanette and Nicola, grandma of Scott, Laura, Rebecca, Chris, Zoe, Luke and Lewis and
great-grandma of Jack.
Service at St. Mary's Church, Garforth, Leeds, LS25 1NR on Thursday July 11th at 1.00pm, followed by interment in
Garforth Cemetery
at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu will be gratefully accepted in aid of NET, Garforth,
a plate for this purpose will be provided in Church.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare Garforth tel 0113 2868114
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 4, 2019