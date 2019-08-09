|
|
|
Kay Muriel
nee Best Peacefully on the
2nd August 2019, aged 93 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Alfred, much loved mum of Christine
and the late Stephen, loved mother-in-law of Martin and Margaret, loving grandma of Deborah and Angela,
special great grandma of
Bradley, Leonor and Jake and
a very dear auntie of Diane.
Service will be held on
Thursday 15th August at
Rawdon Crematorium
commencing at 3.00.
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired for
The Alzheimer's Society.
Any enquiries please contact Jayne E Verity Funeral Director
on Pudsey 0113 257 8799.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 9, 2019