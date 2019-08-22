|
Peers Moyra In loving memory of
Moyra Peers (née Wain) of Leeds, who passed away with her family by her side at St. Gemma's Hospice on 9th August 2019, aged 84 years. Moyra was born in
Duckmanton, Chesterfield
and married Keith in 1956.
They had 4 children,
David (deceased 1966),
Diane, Richard and John.
Moyra, a devoted wife, mother
and grandmother is survived by her husband, children
and 4 grandchildren.
She will be deeply
missed by all her family.
A Requiem Mass will be held
at the Immaculate Heart of
Mary RC Church, Harrogate Road, Leeds on 27th August at 12 midday. The interment will be the following day, 28th August at Boythorpe Cemetery, Chesterfield, also at midday. In lieu of flowers, a donation to St. Gemma's Hospice, Leeds, would be appreciated.
Info Hughes Funeral Services, 180 York Road,
Leeds 01132 480953.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 22, 2019