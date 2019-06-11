|
|
|
REACROFT Monica Of your charity please
pray for the repose of the
soul of Monica R.I.P.
who passed away on
June 2nd 2019 at
Leeds General Infirmary,
aged 90 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Frank
and a loving Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother.
Requiem Mass will be
celebrated at the
Holy Rosary Catholic Church,
Chapeltown Road, Leeds 7 on Monday June 17th 2019 at 11am prior to Interment at
Killingbeck Cemetery, York Road, Leeds 14.
No flowers please, donations for the Holy Rosary Church would
be appreciated and for which purpose a plate will be provided.
Will friends please accept
this intimation.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
Leeds 9 Tel 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 11, 2019
