|
|
|
ROSS Mona September 4th, peacefully in hospital, of Churwell, aged 92 years, Mona. Beloved wife of Cyril, dearly loved mum of Kate, Maggie, Penny, Tim and the late Stephen, a much loved grandma and great grandma. Service and committal will be held
at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Morley at 1.00pm on Thursday
26th September. No flowers please, donations in lieu for Take Heart may be left at the service. Mona is now resting in the private chapel at Bennett of Morley Funeral Directors, 121, Queen Street, Morley.
Tel: 2525374
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 13, 2019