SLOAN Moire On May 25th 2019 passed away peacefully at Leeds General Infirmary, aged 80 years.
Beloved wife of the late Stanley and loving mother of Louise and a much loved grandmother and sister.
Requiem mass will be celebrated at the Immaculate Heart of Mary RC Church, Harrogate Road, Leeds on Tuesday, 11th June at 11.00 am,
prior to a private cremation at Lawnswood. Family flowers only by request, but donations in lieu will be gratefully accepted in aid of
St Gemma's Hospice for which a collection plate will be made available at the church. Friends please accept this intimation.
Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services, telephone 0113 2480953.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 6, 2019
