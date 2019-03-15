|
MANGAN MOIRA On February 27th, peacefully
at her daughters residence,
aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of the late Reg,
loving mum of Andrea and Gerard.
Nana of Naomi, Natasha, Nina and Michael and great grandma of
Louis and Pennie.
The Funeral Service will be held at Pudsey United Reform Church on Friday 22nd March at 10am, followed by cremation at
Rawdon Crematorium at 11am.
Family flowers only please with donations in lieu to The Macmillan Nurses, for which purpose a plate will be available in church.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Pudsey, Tel-0113 2577788.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 15, 2019
