OLDROYD Mike Peacefully passed away on
15th November in Harrogate District Hospital, aged 80 years.
From Boroughbridge/Ripon
and formerly from Horsforth.
Dearly loved husband of Carol, much loved father
of Lisa and David
and a dear grandpa of Stanley.
A special brother-in-law and uncle.
Service and Cremation will take place at Rawdon Crematorium on
Wednesday 4th December at 11.00am, followed by a Celebration Of Life Service at 2.30 pm at
All Saints Church, Kirby Hill, Boroughbridge.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired,
to The Sir Robert Ogden, Macmillan Centre in Harrogate,
a collection box will be available at the Services.
Enquiries to Slater's of Horsforth
Tel: 0113 2582395
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 28, 2019