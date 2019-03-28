|
MORAN Michael Passed away suddenly,
but peacefully on
Wednesday 20th March,
aged 65 years.
Dearly loved son, partner, dad, granddad and brother.
Will be truly missed by all.
The Funeral Service will take place at Corpus Christi RC Church on Monday 1st April at 11:00am
prior to interment at
Killingbeck Cemetery.
Family flowers only by request,
but if desired donations to
Leeds Children Heart Surgery Fund, will be gratefully
accepted and a plate will be provided at the church.
Friends please accept this intimation.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services
Tel 01132 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 28, 2019
