Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Mannion
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Mannion

Notice Condolences

Michael Mannion Notice
Mannion Michael John Retired Firefighter.
Suddenly at home on 17th March, aged 61 years. Beloved Son of Sylvia. Loving Father to Stefan and Charlotte, Brother to Kevin and Brother in Law to Janine.
The funeral service will take place at St James the Great Church, Manston on Wednesday 3rd April at 13:00 followed by the committal at Lawnswood Crematorium.
There will be a collection in Michael's name to the Air Ambulance.
All enquiries please contact:
Wm. Dodgson & Son Funeral Services, 279 Selby Road, Halton, Leeds LS15 7JS. Tel: 0113 2645587
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.