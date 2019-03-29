|
Mannion Michael John Retired Firefighter.
Suddenly at home on 17th March, aged 61 years. Beloved Son of Sylvia. Loving Father to Stefan and Charlotte, Brother to Kevin and Brother in Law to Janine.
The funeral service will take place at St James the Great Church, Manston on Wednesday 3rd April at 13:00 followed by the committal at Lawnswood Crematorium.
There will be a collection in Michael's name to the Air Ambulance.
All enquiries please contact:
Wm. Dodgson & Son Funeral Services, 279 Selby Road, Halton, Leeds LS15 7JS. Tel: 0113 2645587
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 29, 2019
