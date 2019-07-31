Home

Hughes Funeral Services
152 Green Lane
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS15 7DS
0113 232 6900
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:45
Cottingley Hall Crematorium
Leeds
KINSEY Michael Arthur July 11th, after a long illness,
aged 73 years.
Much loved dad of Louise and Kyle. Dear brother of Sheila, Sharon, Francis and the late Peter.
Michael will be sadly missed by all his loving family and friends.
Service and cremation at Cottingley Hall Crematorium, Leeds on Tuesday August 6th at 11.40 am. Family flowers only please but if desired donations for Miner's Welfare and a plate
will be available.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
152 Green Lane,
Crossgates, Leeds 15.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 31, 2019
