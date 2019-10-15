|
|
|
JOHNSTONE MICHAEL On September 25th,
aged 80 years.
Dearly beloved husband of the
late Andrea and a loved dad, father-in-law, grandad and partner who will be sadly missed.
Funeral service and cremation at Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Tuesday October 22nd at 11am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu of flowers
may be given for the
British Heart Foundation,
a plate for which will be
available at the service.
Enquiries to Percy R Wood, Hunslet, tel 2705015.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 15, 2019