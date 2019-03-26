|
|
|
HOUTON Michael (Donny) Passed away suddenly at home on Saturday 16th March 2019, aged 65 years.
Devoted Husband to Bernie,
much loved Father of Ciara and Conor, loving Brother, Uncle
and Brother in law.
Michael will be received into Christ The King Catholic Church, Bramley, Leeds on Thursday 28th March 2019 for Requiem Mass at 11am prior to Interment in Roslea, County Fermanagh, Ireland.
Family flowers only please, donations for The Yorkshire Ambulance Service would be appreciated. Will friends please accept this intimation.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 26, 2019
