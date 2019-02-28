Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:15
Cottingley Crematorium
Michael Haynes Notice
Haynes Michael Died peacefully at
St Gemma's Hospice on the 20th February 2019.
Aged 65 years.

Dearly loved Husband of Diane, loving Dad of Philip, Craig,
Paul and Andrew, loving Grandad and loving Brother of Lawrence and the late Peter. Will be sadly missed by all his family.

The funerals service will be held
at Cottingley Crematorium on
Wednesday 13th March 2019
at 10.20 a.m.

Family flowers only,
donations if desired
to St James or St Gemma's.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 28, 2019
