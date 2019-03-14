Home

Hughes Funeral Services
180 York Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS9 9NT
0113 2480953
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
13:45
St Urban's Catholic Church, Grove Road, Leeds
Michael Flanagan Notice
FLANAGAN Michael Peacefully at Wheatfields Hospice on March 9th 2019 aged 78 years and of Woodhouse, Leeds 6.
Beloved husband of the late Margaret R.I.P. Much loved dad of Anne-Marie and Anthony, treasured grandad of Bronte, Charlotte, Gabriella, Rosaline
and Thomasina.
Michael will be sadly missed by all his loving family and many friends.
Service will take place at
St Urban's Catholic Church,
Grove Road, Leeds on Tuesday March 19th at 1.45pm followed by interment at Killingbeck Cemetery, York Road, Leeds 14.
Family flowers only please, donations for Wheatfields Hospice would be appreciated and
for which purpose a plate
will be provided.
Will friends please accept
this intimation.
Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services, 180 York Road, Leeds 9.
Tel 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 14, 2019
