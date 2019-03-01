|
|
|
Connolly Michael Of your charity please pray for the repose of the soul of Michael.
RIP
Passed away peacefully at
St. James' Hospital with his loving family by his side on 20th February 2019, aged 77 years.
Much loved husband of Bridie, loving dad of Catherine, Bridie, Colin, Julia, Michael and Ann Maria, also a treasured grandad, father-in-law, uncle and a dear friend to many.
Michael will be received into
St. Urban's Church, Grove Road, Leeds 6 on the evening of Wednesday 6th March at 6.00pm.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Thursday 7th March at 12.30pm prior to committal at
Killingbeck Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu can be given to the Children's Heart Foundation for which a plate will be
provided at church.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
180 York Road.
Tel (0113) 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 1, 2019
