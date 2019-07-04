|
|
|
BELL Michael Ellington On 23rd June 2019 peacefully and of Gildersome, aged 86 years.
A dearly loved husband to the late Marjorie, a very much loved dad to Christine, Bob, Andrew and Julie and grandad to Joanne,
David, Katie and Jenny.
The Funeral Service will take place at St. Peter's Church, Gildersome on Friday 12th July at 10.30am prior to a private cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Michael for Take Heart and The Funzi Bodo Trust and may be left at
the service.
Enquiries to Peter at
Crabtree & Son Funeral Directors
Tel. Morley 2525243
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 4, 2019