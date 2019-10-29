Home

WALKER
MAVIS On October 20th peacefully
aged 87 years.

Dearly beloved wife of the late
Jack and a dear aunt of
Geoffrey and Jane.
Also a special friend to Terry, Sandra and neighbours
who will miss her dearly.

Funeral service and cremation at
Cottingley Hall Crematorium,
on Tuesday November 5th
at 12:20pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
may be given for
Alzheimer's Research UK,
a plate for which will be
available at the service.

Enquiries to Percy R Wood
Hunslet,
Tel 2705015
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 29, 2019
