Sutton Mavis
(nee Gardener) Passed away peacefully in hospital on June 13th 2019, aged 92 years. Beloved wife of the late Frank, loving mum of Valerie and Pauline, a cherished mother-in-law and
a much loved grandma
of Steven and Matthew.
Funeral service and
committal will be held at
Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Tuesday July 2nd at 1.40pm. Donations in lieu of flowers
would be appreciated for
Guide Dogs for the Blind.
Enquiries to W Kaye & Son,
Tel.0113 2705553
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 21, 2019
