Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hughes Funeral Services
180 York Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS9 9NT
0113 2480953
Resources
More Obituaries for Mavis O'Leary
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mavis O'Leary

Notice Condolences

Mavis O'Leary Notice
O'LEARY Phyllis (Mavis) Mavis passed away peacefully on the 12th February aged 92 years.
A much-loved Wife, Mum, Grandma, Great-Grandma, Aunty and a dearly loved sister of Betty. The Funeral Service will take place at Rawdon Crematorium,
Leeds Road LS19 6JP,
on Tuesday the 26th February at 3.40pm. Family flowers only by request, but donations in lieu,
will be gratefully accepted in aid of Dolphin Manor, for whom a plate will be made available.
Friends please accept this intimation.
Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services 0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices