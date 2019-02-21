|
O'LEARY Phyllis (Mavis) Mavis passed away peacefully on the 12th February aged 92 years.
A much-loved Wife, Mum, Grandma, Great-Grandma, Aunty and a dearly loved sister of Betty. The Funeral Service will take place at Rawdon Crematorium,
Leeds Road LS19 6JP,
on Tuesday the 26th February at 3.40pm. Family flowers only by request, but donations in lieu,
will be gratefully accepted in aid of Dolphin Manor, for whom a plate will be made available.
Friends please accept this intimation.
Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services 0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 21, 2019
