|
|
|
WILLIS Maurice Charles Passed away peacefully in hospital after a long illness on 1st October, aged 85 years.
Beloved husband of Sheila,
loving dad of Graham and Jeanette
and a dear father in law of Kathryn.
Funeral service and cremation will
be held at Lawnswood Crematorium on Tuesday 15th October at 1.40pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, would
be appreciated for the
Alzheimer's Society.
Enquiries to Kayes of Moortown, 0113 2370485.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 8, 2019