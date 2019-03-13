Home

Maureen Walker Notice
WALKER Maureen On 7th March, peacefully in
St James' Hospital, of Churwell,
aged 73 years, Maureen.
Beloved wife of Bob, dearly loved mum of Sara and Andrew, much loved nanna of Olivia and Lily, also
a loving sister of Mavis.
Service and cremation will
be held at Cottingley Hall
Crematorium on Wednesday
20th March at 11:40am.
No flowers please, donations in
lieu for Cancer Research UK
may be left at the service.
Maureen is now resting in the private chapel at Bennett Of Morley Funeral Directors,
121 Queen Street, Morley.
Tel - 2525374.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 13, 2019
